'Progress made on getting a deal': Third round of US-Iran nuclear talks concludes in Oman

The third round of talks between the United States and Iran concluded Saturday afternoon in Oman, with both sides expressing cautious optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement.

The discussions, held in the capital Muscat, included Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi mediating.

3 View gallery Ali Khamenei; Donald Trump ( Photo: CameraObscura82/Shutterstock, Smolkov Vladislav/Shutterstock, REUTERS/Mohammed Yassin, Iranian Leader's Press Office, Mandel NGAN / AFP )

The talks lasted several hours. Iranian officials voiced satisfaction with the outcome, while U.S. representatives said progress had been made toward a potential deal.

At the conclusion of the meetings, al-Busaidi announced that negotiations would continue next week, with a meeting between senior officials from both nations scheduled for May 3. He said the two sides shared a "common aspiration to reach an agreement based on mutual respect and lasting commitments." Al-Busaidi added that the talks focused on "basic principles, objectives and technical issues."

Araghchi described the latest round as "more serious" than previous discussions, noting that the delegations delved into detailed technical issues. He added that nuclear energy experts would join the next round of negotiations, as the talks are expected to become more technically focused.

3 View gallery US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff ( Photo: KRISTINA KORMILITSYNA / POOL / AFP )

"Both Washington and Tehran are serious about the negotiations, and we hope to make rapid progress," Araghchi said. "I am satisfied with the pace, the speed and the results of these talks, and I see a genuine willingness on both sides to reach an understanding."

A senior U.S. administration official described Saturday's nuclear talks as positive and productive, adding that both sides agreed to meet again in Europe "soon."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

"There is still much to do, but further progress was made on getting to a deal," the official added.

3 View gallery Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi ( Photo: Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/ Handout via REUTERS )

The third round of talks, led by Witkoff and Araghchi, centered primarily on "expert discussions" involving nuclear and economic teams from both countries, aimed at drafting the details of a future agreement.

Ahead of the talks, in an interview with Time magazine, President Trump said, "It is possible to reach a deal without a military strike," reaffirming that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. He also expressed willingness to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.