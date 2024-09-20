Owner of Bulgarian company selling pagers to Hezbollah is missing, report

The Indian-borne businessman who founded a Bulgarian company implicated in the coordinated detonation of Hezbollah communication devices has disappeared after "inadvertently" assisting Israel in the plot, the Daily Mail said on Saturday.
A report by the Hungarian news outlet Telex claimed the devices alleged to have been sold by the BAC company in Hungary, were imported to Lebanon from Bulgaria by a company named Norta Global Ltd., based in Sofia and owned by a Norwegian national.
Bulgaria's National Security Agency has since launched an investigation, saying that no approval was found for relevant sales and that the only known transaction involved 1.6 million euros being transferred to Hungary.
Norta Global founder Rinson Jose, who resides in Oslo, was said to have gone on a pre-planned trip on Tuesday but his employers at Norwegian media conglomerate NHST, have been unable to reach him since," the paper said. Oslo police launched an investigation.
"Blinds were drawn today at his flat in Mortensrud, an upmarket suburb on the outskirts of Oslo. The grass was overgrown, and neighbors claimed to have not seen him for several months," the Daily Mail reported.
"His profile on Founders Nation, a site connecting entrepreneurs with Israeli start-ups described him as an entrepreneur-minded business developer looking for a co-founder or like-minded people to start a venture."
Norta Global was described as an innovative, consulting, outsourcing, recruiting and technology service company.