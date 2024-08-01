Protesters mark 300 days since Oct. 7 massacre as contacts continue for deal

The families of Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza, on Thursday marked day 300 since the massacre on October 7 and the abduction of their loved ones. There are 115 hostages, some dead and some alive, still held by the terror group.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the Gal Hirsh, Israel's coordinator of prisoners and missing persons, in his office in Tel Aviv as the families of hostages began their march around the military HQ before a rally at the Hostages Square outside the Tel Aviv Museum, calling for Netanyahu to advance the proposal he authored, and bring the hostages home.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Gal Hirsh the coordinator of prisoners and missing persons ( Photo: Prime Minister's Spokesperson )

Meanwhile, sources who comment on the details of the negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the hostage deal said Thursday evening that the talks on an agreement have not been frozen and remain ongoing. According to them, "today there were talks, yesterday there were talks and there will be talks tomorrow as well."

According to a source: "Many key issues have been discussed in the talks, but it is clear that these contacts are more between Israel and the mediators and for the time being without the involvement of Hamas. Apparently, everyone is waiting for answers from Hamas after Israel gave the mediators its answer on Sunday."

A senior Israeli official said: "The talks for the deal continue and it is possible that an Israeli delegation will leave for Egypt on Saturday. In the end, what will bring about the deal will be the pressure on Hamas, and now there is one less factor to consider in the negotiations." The response of the Hamas delegation is likely to be delayed due to the assassinations of a senior Hezbollah commander and Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh at the beginning of the week.

In an interview earlier, Danny Elgarat, whose brother Itzik is held captive in Gaza, said Netanyahu did not want a deal and one would not be made as long as he is in power. Elgarat accused the prime minister of choosing his political survival over the fate of the hostages after far-right members of Netanyahu's coalition threatened to bring down the government if a deal was made.

2 View gallery Protesters mark the number 300 on Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway blocking traffic ( Photo: Danor Aharon )

Elgarat also said he believed that the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh would distance any possible agreement. "We are all naïve," he told Ynet,"To take out Haniyeh now was to take into account that his death would result in the execution of hostages," he said. Israel did not assume responsibility for the assassination of the senior member of Hamas in Tehran.

Video clip showing Israeli hostages held in Gaza at Times Square in N. Y.

In New York's Times Square, Israel's Consul General Ofir Akunis posted video clip showing the faces of the hostages still held by Hamas