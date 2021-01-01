Iranian navy ups alert level in the Persian Gulf, U.S. sources

The Iranian navy has upped its alert level in the Persian Gulf in the past 48 hours, U.S. sources told CNN on Friday.
It was unclear whether this was a defensive move and Iran was expecting a U.S. attack, or it was a sign that Iran is planning to act against the U.S. in the Persian Gulf.
Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Commander Hussein Salami said that "Iran is ready to respond to any U.S. military pressure", while U.S. officials told NBC that there were indications that Iran was planning to act against U.S. forces in the Middle East.