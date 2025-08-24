'Bioconvergence is taking over food, environment, and industry'

From the food we eat to the environment we live in, the collaboration of biologists and engineers is driving transformative change, according to Shai Melcer, head of the National Bio-Convergence Program at the Israel Innovation Authority.

“A lot of the cultured meat people came from stem cells, et cetera. So there was a big wave of people that know how to grow cells. And instead of doing it for therapeutics, they started doing it for food,” Melcer explained. “That was one of the bigger areas that were taken over by bioconvergence technologies.”

