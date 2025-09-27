Iranian official calls for regional unity against Israel during Lebanon visit

A top Iranian security official called on regional countries on Saturday to put their difference aside and cooperate closely as they face what he called “Israel’s conspiracies.”

Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, spoke in Beirut, where he arrived earlier Saturday to attend the anniversary of Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon .

2 View gallery Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council ( Photo: Getty Images )

“Today, amid Israel’s conspiracies, regional states should closely cooperate, and even if there were disagreements between them, they should put these disagreements aside,” Larjani said after a nearly one-hour meeting with Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Larijani praised the call by Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem for Saudi Arabia to open a new page after years of tense relations, calling it “a step in the right direction.” Referring to Israel, Larijani said Saudi Arabia and Hezbollah both “have a common enemy.”

2 View gallery Ali Larijani speaks at the shrine in Lebanon where Hassan Nasrallah is buried ( Photo: AP/ Hussein Malla )

Asked about reports that Israel might launch new strikes against Iran, Larijani said, “We are ready to face all scenarios, but I don’t think that the Israelis will behave in this stupid way.”

“If they do that, they will receive strong retaliation,” Larijani said, without elaborating.