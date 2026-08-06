Jerusalem welcomes six new ambassadors to Israel

Six newly appointed ambassadors to Israel were formally welcomed this week at a traditional reception hosted by the Foreign Ministry at Jerusalem's King David Hotel following a credential ceremony with President Isaac Herzog.

The reception honored the new ambassadors of Germany, Chile, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Honduras after they presented their letters of credence to Herzog during an official ceremony at the President's Residence, formally beginning their diplomatic missions in Israel.

Gallery King David Hotel Delegations Manager Natalie Ann Bachar, Georgian Ambassador to Israel Beka Dvali and the hotel's general manager, Alvaro Rautenburg ( Photo: Mooli Goldberg )

The diplomats are Alexander Graf Lambsdorff of Germany, Gabriel Zaliasnik of Chile, Beka Dvali of Georgia, Suman Kumar Chandrasiri of Sri Lanka, Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu of Nigeria and José Luis Núñez Bennett of Honduras.

King David Hotel General Manager Alvaro Rautenburg and the hotel's delegations manager, Natalie Ann Bachar, welcomed the ambassadors upon their arrival and accompanied them to the hotel's Ambassadors Room, where the Foreign Ministry hosted the official reception.

German Ambassador to Israel Alexander Graf Lambsdorff and King David Hotel General Manager Alvaro Rautenburg ( Photo: Mooli Goldberg )

Nigerian Ambassador to Israel Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu and King David Hotel General Manager Alvaro Rautenburg ( Photo: Mooli Goldberg )

Honduran Ambassador to Israel José Luis Núñez Bennett, King David Hotel Delegations Manager Natalie Ann Bachar and the hotel's general manager, Alvaro Rautenburg ( Photo: Mooli Goldberg )

The event included a cocktail reception attended by the newly accredited ambassadors, their family members, embassy staff, senior Israeli officials and members of the diplomatic corps.