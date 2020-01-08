U.S. sanctions South Sudan's vice president over abuses

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on South Sudan's First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, citing his involvement in serious human rights abuses.
It is one of the sharpest actions taken by the U.S. against South Sudan's government amid Washington's frustration over the country's failure to achieve a stable peace after its civil war.
The Treasury Department statement asserted that Deng acted to divide the armed opposition in South Sudan, extending the country's five-year civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people.
First published: 18:42 , 01.08.20