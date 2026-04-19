Netanyahu, Argentina’s Milei sign deals in Israel, unveil ‘Isaac Accords’ to deepen Latin America ties

Argentina’s President Javier Milei met Sunday evening with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the two delivering joint statements following their talks as part of Milei’s visit to Israel.
The leaders signed memorandums of understanding on security and artificial intelligence, along with what Milei has dubbed the “Isaac Accords,” an initiative modeled on the Abraham Accords aimed at strengthening ties between Israel and Latin American countries, with backing from the United States.
ynet Global broadcast the statements live.
Milei arrived in Israel to formally open Argentina’s embassy in Jerusalem. He is also expected to announce the launch of a direct El Al flight route between Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and Buenos Aires, set to begin operations later this year. The Israeli government has approved a special budget to support the route.
Netanyahu is set to accompany Milei to a rehearsal of the Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony. Unlike initial plans, Milei will not attend the official ceremony on Tuesday evening but will instead take part in the rehearsal, where he is expected to light a torch.
According to an official statement, Milei was chosen to light a torch in recognition of his support for Israel, including moves to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorist organizations, efforts related to the release of hostages, and advocacy against antisemitism in international forums.
Milei is scheduled to return to Argentina on Tuesday afternoon.