Family slams Israel for 'refusing to accept responsibility for slain journalist's death

The family of Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh accused Israel on Monday of refusing to accept responsibility for her death after the IDF released a report determining that it was most probably errant Israeli fire that killed the veteran journalist.

"We have known for more than four months that an Israeli soldier shot and killed Shireen," her family said in a statement.

"The Israeli government and military's statement is trying to obscure the truth and evade responsibility for the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, our aunt, our sister, our best friend, journalist and Palestinian-American. Countless investigations by CNN, AP, New York Times, Al-Jazeera, Al-Haq, B'Tselem and the UN presented findings that an Israeli soldier killed Shireen.

"Unsurprisingly, Israel refuses to accept responsibility for Shireen's murder. Our family is not surprised by the findings, as it is clear to everyone that Israeli war criminals cannot investigate their own crimes.

Either way, we are left deeply hurt, frustrated and disappointed. Since Shireen was killed, our family has called for an in-depth, independent and credible investigation that the U.S. should lead, and in our view, this is the minimum the U.S. government should do for one of its citizens."

Abu Akleh was shot and killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli army raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. During the operation, clashes erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen in a densely populated area, with the sides exchanging fire for almost an hour, during which the reporter was caught in the crossfire.

According to the findings of the probe into Abu Akleh's fatal shooting, the Israeli military said "it is not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire which hit Ms. Abu Akleh. However, there is a high possibility that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen, during an exchange of fire in which life-risking, widespread and indiscriminate shots were fired toward IDF soldiers."

The IDF emphasized in its report that troops were firing throughout the entire incident "with the intent of neutralizing the terrorists who shot at IDF soldiers, also from the area in which Ms. Shireen Abu Akleh was present."

However, the report did not rule out the possibility Abu Akleh was hit by Palestinian gunfire, which it described as "widespread and indiscriminate."

The raid came as part of an extensive Israeli crackdown on Palestinian terrorist activity throughout the West Bank, dubbed Operation Breakwater, which was prompted by a series of Palestinian attacks that left 19 Israelis dead earlier this year.

Bodycam footage from Israeli raid that ended in Shireen Abu Akleh's death ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Over the duration of the months-long operation, Israeli forces have made hundreds of arrests and seized arms and funds believed to be used to carry out terrorist attacks against Israelis.

In June, the IDF beefed up its investigative efforts into Abu Akleh's death after an interim report failed to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire that killed the reporter.

As part of the investigation, the soldiers involved in the incident were questioned, and chronological analysis of the course of events, examination of the sound from the scene of the incident in real-time, analysis of the scene of the incident and the area in particular, which included a detailed simulation, were conducted.

However, the report noted that upon examining the findings, the Military Prosecution found "no suspicion of a criminal offense that justifies the opening of a Military Police investigation."

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi called Abu Akleh's death "a devastating incident" that took place during "operational activity intended to prevent Palestinian terrorism, which calls for the harming of Israeli civilians."

"The journalist was present in the area during an exchange of fire that lasted for almost an hour. At that time, armed Palestinian gunmen shot wild and indiscriminate gunfire toward IDF soldiers and in every direction, endangering their lives. The IDF operates in immensely complex areas at a professional and high-quality level every night, while taking actions to avoid harming non-combatants," a statement read."