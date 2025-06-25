Education minister: Students can skip final exams, use school grade due to war

Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced Wednesday that high school students in Israel will be allowed to choose whether to sit for their remaining matriculation exams, which were postponed due to the ongoing security situation.

Those who opt out will receive their internal "school assessment" grades—known as tziun magen—as their final scores on their graduation certificates.

3 View gallery Education Minister Yoav Kisch ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Kisch made the highly anticipated announcement during a live broadcast on TikTok, a move aimed at directly reaching students anxious about their academic future following weeks of uncertainty.

The decision follows two rounds of postponements to the national exams amid the war with Iran. The Education Ministry clarified that students with low internal grades who wish to improve their final score may still take the exams. However, students must decide in advance—they cannot both take the exam and later choose to keep their internal grade instead.

For students who do choose to take the tests, the exams will be held as scheduled. The first is set for Monday, June 30, in history.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

“After a long period of instability, remote learning under difficult conditions and a heavy emotional burden, requiring students to sit external exams would be disconnected and overly demanding,” Kisch said. “This decision reflects both pedagogical and human responsibility.”

He added, “This is not a matter of convenience, but of duty. We cannot ignore the pressure students are under in this period.” Kisch noted that the decision was made in consultation with university heads, who expressed their support.

School principals across the country welcomed the move, saying it restores a sense of certainty and stability. In a letter to the minister, they wrote: “This decision gives students back the confidence that has been sorely lacking in this complex and unpredictable time, in light of the war and its emotional and academic impact. It also signals trust in the education system and in teachers’ professionalism and ability to fairly assess their students.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

They praised the move as “a humane, professional and pedagogically sound decision of the highest order, one that eases pressure, reduces emotional strain and allows every student to choose the right path to finish their studies.”

The National Student Council also endorsed the decision. Council chair Roni Kamai said: “Students welcome the minister’s decision, which is based on their needs and requests. Over the past two weeks, the council has been in daily contact with senior Education Ministry officials and the minister himself to advocate for a solution based on internal grades. We’re grateful for the open door and willingness to listen.”

The policy change comes after students across the country missed school during Operation Rising Lion as Home Front Command directives forced closures. Many high school seniors effectively finished the school year at home.