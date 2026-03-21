Iran retracts Doha evacuation warning after calling area 'legitimate target'

Iran called on residents of Doha to evacuate “as soon as possible,” saying the area had become a “legitimate target” due to the presence of U.S. forces, before later deleting the warning and issuing an apology: "We apologize to our readers for publishing a post about an evacuation warning in Doha. In the absence of official confirmation, the report is denied and has been removed."

In a statement, the broadcaster addressed “citizens and residents of Doha,” claiming the area had become a “legitimate target” due to what it said was the presence of U.S. forces and interests, as well as media activity “inciting against the Iranian people.”

1 View gallery The warning issued by Iran

“We ask everyone to leave this area as soon as possible,” the statement said, adding that “clear and repeated warnings have been issued to your rulers.”

The Iranian statement further claimed that media outlets accused of incitement would bear “full responsibility.” A map accompanying the warning highlighted several sites, including Al Jazeera’s offices.

During the war, Iran has launched several attacks on Qatar and other Gulf neighbors that host U.S. military forces. When Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian later apologized to Iran’s neighbors for the strikes, he drew backlash from hard-liners within Iran’s leadership and was forced to retract his remarks.