Antisemitic attacks surge worldwide: Incidents in Los Angeles, Warsaw, and Coldplay concert

Antisemitism is spiking around the globe, with violent and verbal attacks being reported in multiple countries.
In Los Angeles, California, 24-year-old Israeli Yaakov Marziano was attacked on Sunday while walking along the Santa Monica Pier. According to Marziano’s testimony to ILTV’s partners at Ynet News, a group of individuals carrying Palestinian and Mexican flags spotted his Star of David necklace. The mob attacked Marziano and another Jewish man he was speaking with. Marziano endured a blow to the head that caused him to bleed, and his necklace was forcefully ripped off. According to his account, nearby police did not intervene.
Meanwhile, in Warsaw, Poland, during a concert by Israeli singer and songwriter David D’or, an activist carrying a jug of red paint rushed the stage and splattered the performer mid-set. Security forces quickly removed the protester in front of a shocked crowd.
And in London, a video from a Coldplay concert is gaining attention. As part of their Music of the Spheres world tour, the pop group invites fans onstage to interact and sing with lead vocalist Chris Martin. When two fans revealed at the Wembley show that they were from Israel, the crowd immediately booed loudly. Martin’s response, however, drew widespread attention—he felt compelled to remind the audience that Israelis are human too.
That such a statement needs to be made is a sobering reality for Jews worldwide.