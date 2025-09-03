Antisemitic attacks surge worldwide: Incidents in Los Angeles, Warsaw, and Coldplay concert

In Los Angeles, California, 24-year-old Israeli Yaakov Marziano was attacked on Sunday while walking along the Santa Monica Pier. According to Marziano’s testimony to ILTV’s partners at Ynet News, a group of individuals carrying Palestinian and Mexican flags spotted his Star of David necklace. The mob attacked Marziano and another Jewish man he was speaking with. Marziano endured a blow to the head that caused him to bleed, and his necklace was forcefully ripped off. According to his account, nearby police did not intervene.