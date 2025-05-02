Can Israel celebrate with hostages still in Gaza?

Maya Bentwich: 'I think we need to be aware of the terminology'

Emily Schrader, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Independence Day
ILTV
Israelis needed to mark, not celebrate, Independence Day this year, according to Maya Bentwich, who has led over 100 high-level delegations to Israel’s Gaza border communities in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 massacre.
“I think we need to be aware of the terminology,” Bentwich said. “I don’t think we can mark freedom when we have 59 hostages held in Hamas captivity.”
She said the transition from Memorial Day to Independence Day was about “resilience and strength and the need to build a better future, so that we will be able to celebrate.”
Watch the full interview:
HONORING THE FALLEN
(קרדיט: ILTV)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""