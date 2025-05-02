Can Israel celebrate with hostages still in Gaza?

Israelis needed to mark, not celebrate, Independence Day this year, according to Maya Bentwich, who has led over 100 high-level delegations to Israel’s Gaza border communities in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 massacre.

“I think we need to be aware of the terminology,” Bentwich said. “I don’t think we can mark freedom when we have 59 hostages held in Hamas captivity.”

