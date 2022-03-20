Zelensky said to remind MKs of Holocaust in Knesset address

From his shelter in bombarded Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the Knesset later on Sunday in a virtual speech, where he is expected to compare the war in Ukraine to the horrors endured by Jews during the Holocaust.
Zelensky is set to speak via video link at roughly 6pm, with his speech broadcasted on television, the Internet, and even at the Tel Aviv Habima Square.
At the beginning of the virtual address, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy is expected to say opening remarks, and most MKs are expected to attend despite Knesset being on its winter recess.
Israel apparently didn't ask him to refrain from any problematic comments or comparisons to the Holocaust, which he is expected to make in some context.
A senior Israeli official claimed in a conversation with the Ynet's outlet Yedioth Ahronoth that "they won't tell a leader of a state that is under attack what is allowed or forbidden to say - freedom of speech is sacred value".
According to Israeli estimations, Zelensky will make claims that Russia was involved in the attack on the Babi Yar memorial and will repeat the Ukrainian request for military assistance and protective equipment to be sent from Israel. In addition, the Ukrainian president is expected to call upon Israel to join the sanctions regime against Russia, as well as to blame the Russian forces for damaging Jewish synagogues and centers in Ukraine.
Zelensky's associates say he's excited about this speech and has been preparing for it. He will speak in Ukrainian with simultaneous translation and will likely say a few words in Hebrew. The Plenum Hall has already been converted into a situation room, and it will be manned by dozens of technology and service personnel.
Their job is to make sure everything is working properly and to help keep the MKs connected to the video call. For this, dozens of computers, screens, and technical means were placed in the hall, and many tests were performed.
Because of the concern that Russian hackers would try to sabotage the broadcast, the video address will be monitored and the Knesset tech personnel will work to ensure that only MKs are present during the video call.
At the end of Zelensky's address, the Speaker of the Knesset will bid him goodbye and the event will be concluded.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid intend to watch the address live. President Isaac Herzog will not be able to watch the speech due to his state visit to France, where he is set to attend a memorial service for the attack at the Jewish school in Toulouse and meet French President Emmanuel Macron.