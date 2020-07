Defense Minister Benny Gantz has instructed the military to increase Home Front Command assistance to local government in 25 localities with rising COVID-19 cases.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has instructed the military to increase Home Front Command assistance to local government in 25 localities with rising COVID-19 cases.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has instructed the military to increase Home Front Command assistance to local government in 25 localities with rising COVID-19 cases.