Torah Judaism chairman calls to disregard restrictions in red cities

Chairman of the Torah Judaism Faction MK Yitzhak Pindros, attacked during a Ynet interview the government's decision to impose a lockdown in red cities, where the infection rate is extremely high, and called for these same localities to reopen their educational institutions despite restrictions.

Chairman of the Torah Judaism Faction MK Yitzhak Pindros, attacked during a Ynet interview the government's decision to impose a lockdown in red cities, where the infection rate is extremely high, and called for these same localities to reopen their educational institutions despite restrictions.

Chairman of the Torah Judaism Faction MK Yitzhak Pindros, attacked during a Ynet interview the government's decision to impose a lockdown in red cities, where the infection rate is extremely high, and called for these same localities to reopen their educational institutions despite restrictions.