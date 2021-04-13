Kremlin says Biden in phone call told Putin he wanted to normalize ties

The Kremlin said U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday that he wanted to normalize bilateral ties and to cooperate on arms control, Iran's nuclear program, Afghanistan and climate change.

The Kremlin said U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday that he wanted to normalize bilateral ties and to cooperate on arms control, Iran's nuclear program, Afghanistan and climate change.

The Kremlin said U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday that he wanted to normalize bilateral ties and to cooperate on arms control, Iran's nuclear program, Afghanistan and climate change.

It also confirmed that Biden had proposed a high-level meeting with Putin, but gave no indication of how the Russian leader had responded to that suggestion.

It also confirmed that Biden had proposed a high-level meeting with Putin, but gave no indication of how the Russian leader had responded to that suggestion.

It also confirmed that Biden had proposed a high-level meeting with Putin, but gave no indication of how the Russian leader had responded to that suggestion.