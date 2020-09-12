Channels
Protesters rally against Netanyahu over corruption, coronavirus

Reuters |
Published: 09.12.20 , 23:27
Thousands of Israelis protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday over his alleged corruption and the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crowd rallied outside Netanyahu's residence, blowing whistles, waving signs and flags and calling for his resignation. Smaller protests were held along bridges at major intersections in cities across Israel.
Israeli media estimated that about 10,000 people attended what has become a weekly demonstration in Jerusalem.