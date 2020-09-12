Protesters rally against Netanyahu over corruption, coronavirus

Thousands of Israelis protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday over his alleged corruption and the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of Israelis protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday over his alleged corruption and the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of Israelis protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday over his alleged corruption and the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.