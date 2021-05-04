Gantz on Tapuach Junction attack: We will bring those responsible to justice

Defense Minister Benny Gantz referred to the drive-by shouting at Tapuach Junction on Sunday, in which 3 Israelis were injured.
"Over the past 24 hours security forces, the IDF and the Shin Bet have reached a number of suspects involved in the deadly attack at Tapuach Junction. We will reach the terrorists responsible and bring them to justice," said Gantz. "Security forces are prepared for any scenario and will continue to act in all arenas and in any means required to maintain the security of the people of Israel."