ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Israel to allow goods into Gaza in bid to ease tensions

Military says sanction relief contingent on continued security and stability along the border; Egypt to reopen key border crossing closed in attempt to quell Palestinian aggressions against Israel

Published: 08.26.21, 10:27
Israel said that it would be easing commercial restrictions on the Gaza Strip and will allow more goods into the Palestinian enclave following days of heightened tensions.
    • The announcement came on the heels of a Wednesday protest along the Israeli border during which hundreds of Palestinians called on the Jewish state to ease a crippling blockade.
    Goods and supplies entering the Gaza Strip through the Ererz Border Crossing
    (Photo: Reuters)
    The Hamas terrorist group which controls Gaza attempted to keep the crowds from approaching the border barrier to prevent a repeat of the intense clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli forces last Saturday which left one Palestinian dead and an Israeli border policeman critically wounded after being shot from point-blank range.
    COGAT, the chief IDF liaison body to the Palestinians, said in a statement late Wednesday that it would increase imports of new automobiles, commercial goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip, as well as issue more permits for Gazan merchants to enter Israel starting Thursday.
    Protestors clash with IDF forces on the Gaza border fence on Wednesday
    (Photo: AFP)
    The easing of restrictions would be “contingent upon the continued preservation of the region’s security,” and could be further expanded if the border situation improves, COGAT said.
    Hamas officials said Egypt would also be partially reopening its key border crossing with the Gaza Strip Thursday after it was closed in a bid to pressure the terrorist group into restoring calm along the border with Israel.
    Members of the Palestinian security forces stand guard at the closed down Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 23, 2021
    (Photo: AFP)
    Egypt has been trying to broker a long-term ceasefire between the parties since May’s 11-day war in which around 260 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel were killed.
    Israel and Hamas have fought four wars and numerous skirmishes since 2007 when the militant group seized power in Gaza in an armed coup following its victory in the Palestinian elections. Israel and Egypt imposed a devastating blockade since Hamas took control, which Israel says is necessary to keep Hamas from rearming.
