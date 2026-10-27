Suspected stabbing attempt against Yair Golan foiled in Tel Aviv, party says

A man carrying a large knife was arrested Tuesday after approaching Israeli opposition politician Yair Golan during an election day campaign appearance in Tel Aviv, in what his party described as a suspected attempted stabbing.

According to a statement from The Democrats, which Golan chairs, the incident occurred during a voter mobilization tour at Railway Park in Tel Aviv. The party said an unidentified man wearing a jacket approached Golan in a threatening manner before being intercepted by his security guards.

Yair Golan ( Photo: Avigail Uzi )

As the guards moved toward the man, a large knife reportedly slipped from his clothing and fell to the ground. The guards immediately restrained him and summoned police, who arrested the suspect.

The party said the security team prevented the man from acting before anyone was harmed. The suspect's intentions have not been independently established, and police have not yet released details of the investigation.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over threats against Golan, a retired IDF major general and former deputy chief of staff. Police previously classified the threat level against him as 4 on a six-point scale. Following a prolonged legal battle over his protection, the Shin Bet assumed responsibility for his security on Monday, according to the party.

Golan blamed the incident on what he described as a campaign of political incitement directed against him and his supporters.

"Incitement and violence will not deter us," Golan said. "This is a direct result of the poison machine operated by Netanyahu and his Qatari agents."

He urged Israelis to turn out and vote in Tuesday's election, saying those who value security and democracy must act to ensure that Israel returns to being a free and safe country.