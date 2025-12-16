UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training

Two British-Lebanese men appeared in a London court on Tuesday, charged with belonging to the banned Iran-backed group Hezbollah and attending terrorism training camps, with one of the two accused of helping procure parts for drones.

Annis Makki, 40, is charged with attending a terrorist training camp at the Birket Jabbour airbase in Lebanon in 2021, being involved in the preparation of terrorist acts, being a member of Hezbollah, and expressing support both for Hezbollah and Hamas, which is banned in the UK.

Mohamed Hadi Kassir, 33, is also accused of belonging to Hezbollah and attending a training camp in Baffliyeh in south Lebanon in 2015 and at the Birket Jabbour airbase in 2021. He indicated not guilty pleas to the charges.

1 View gallery Hezbollah flag ( Photo: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters )

Prosecutor Kristel Pous told Westminster Magistrates' Court that Kassir was "an entrenched member of Hezbollah" and that images had been found of him "training in a Hezbollah-controlled camp and undertaking hostage training exercises in 2015".

Pous also said Makki had access to a "wide-ranging Hezbollah network" which was linked to facilitating the acquisition of parts to be used in unmanned aerial vehicles.

Judge Paul Goldspring remanded both men in custody until their next court appearance at London's Old Bailey court on January 16.

The men were arrested at their home addresses in London in April and rearrested last week when they were subsequently charged.