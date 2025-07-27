IDF battalion commander, reservist seriously wounded in Gaza battles, military reports

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported that an officer and a reservist tracker were seriously injured in Gaza battles on Sunday and were evacuated for medical treatment in an Israeli hospital. Two other officers were suffered moderate and minor injuries in the incident.
“Earlier today, an officer in the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion (585), and a reservist tracker in the Southern Brigade, Gaza Division, were severely injured during combat in the southern Gaza Strip,” the military’s announcement read.
The incident comes one day after an IDF officer and soldier, Capt. Amir Saad, 22, from the Druze village of Yanuh-Jat, a technology and maintenance officer in the Golani reconnaissance unit, and Sgt. Inon Nuriel Vana, 20, from Kiryat Tivon, a technology and maintenance soldier in the same unit, were killed in a Gaza explosion.
The two were killed after an explosive device was detonated against a Namer armored personnel carrier (APC), which the two were in, the military said Sunday morning. Their deaths bring the number of Israeli troops killed since the start of the war to 898. Eighteen soldiers have died so far in July.