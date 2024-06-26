Gallant in US: 'Obstacles clreaed to advance arms procurement'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday concluded a meeting with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington in which they discussed the progress of the fighting in Gaza, efforts to recover hostages, the need to return northern residents to their homes and U.S.-Israel cooperation on the Iranian threat.
"Significant progress was made during the meetings, obstacles were cleared, and bottlenecks were opened to advance all issues at hand, including the procurement and armament that we need to bring to Israel," Gallant said.