Gallant in US: 'Obstacles clreaed to advance arms procurement'

DM and White House's Sullivan discuss progress in Gaza fighting, efforts to recover hostages, return of northern residents home and US-Israel cooperation on Iranian threat

Yoav Zitun|
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday concluded a meeting with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington in which they discussed the progress of the fighting in Gaza, efforts to recover hostages, the need to return northern residents to their homes and U.S.-Israel cooperation on the Iranian threat.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
(Photo: Elad Malka, Brendan SMIALOWSKI, AFP, EPA)
"Significant progress was made during the meetings, obstacles were cleared, and bottlenecks were opened to advance all issues at hand, including the procurement and armament that we need to bring to Israel," Gallant said.
