Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl ad shines a light on hate for a second year

Yesterday was Super Bowl Sunday, and millions of Americans prepared for the epic game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in what marked the 59th annual NFL championship.

The NFL experienced extremely high viewership compared to previous years for several reasons. The first was the rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, which ended dramatically with a last-second touchdown. This year’s showdown promised to be just as thrilling.

In the end, the Philadelphia Eagles took out the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 40 to 22.

Another major draw was the halftime show, featuring iconic rapper Kendrick Lamar. Fresh off a successful Grammy campaign with his hit song Not Like Us—a diss track in his viral feud with Canadian rapper Drake—Lamar’s performance attracted even non-football fans. It had the potential to be one of the most-watched halftime shows in NFL history.

With millions of American eyes on the event, Robert Kraft, a longtime supporter of Israel, secured an incredibly expensive Super Bowl ad slot. His foundation, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, aired an ad for the second consecutive year.

While last year’s ad focused primarily on antisemitism with stark imagery, this year’s campaign highlighted all forms of hate without directly mentioning antisemitism.

Seven-time NFL champion Tom Brady appeared alongside legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, engaging in a heated conversation about the dangers of hate.

Dan Kraft, son of Robert Kraft, told ILTV that his goal was to introduce the issue of antisemitism to people who might not be aware of it.

Watch related news report: