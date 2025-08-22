Israeli and French researchers push back timeline of human-Neanderthal interbreeding by 100,000 years

Israeli and French scientists are rewriting human history. New research on ancient Homo sapiens and Neanderthals is helping us better understand who our ancestors were, how they lived, and how they ultimately survived.

The Neanderthal species went extinct roughly 40,000 years ago, while Homo sapiens — the ancestors of modern humans — endured, dominated, and became the people we know today. With no living Neanderthals remaining, researchers rely on excavations to uncover insights about these prehistoric relatives.

One such excavation took place in Israel. In the 1930s, a British-Israeli-led dig at a prehistoric cave on Mount Carmel revealed fossilized remains of more than 10 individuals, earning it the nickname “the oldest graveyard.” Among the finds was the partial skull of a child, which has now led to a groundbreaking discovery: interbreeding between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens occurred not 40,000–60,000 years ago as previously believed, but as far back as 160,000 years ago.

ISRAEL-FRANCE RESEARCH

The research team, led by Tel Aviv University’s Professor Israel Hershkovitz, determined this revised timeline using advanced dating methods. The skull displayed a unique blend of traits — a Homo sapien-like cranial curvature, alongside Neanderthal features such as the jawbone shape and vascular patterns.

“Although we know there are many traits of Homo sapiens in this skull, we can see from the blood vessels that it’s a mosaic,” explained Michael Levitzky, a master’s student in Hershkovitz’s lab. “The posterior division is more developed and pronounced, showing stronger Neanderthal traits.”