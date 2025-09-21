Netanyahu: "Blood will be on the hands of law enforcement authorities"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the chaos that broke out at the Likud toast-raising event in Kfar Saba yesterday (Saturday), just before midnight — during which MK Eli Dallal fell to the ground - and banknotes were thrown at him by protesters. Netanyahu said he spoke with MK Dallal and "expressed shock at the assault against him". The protesters, meanwhile, claimed that Dallal had tripped and that no protester had made physical contact with him.

According to Netanyahu’s office, "The Prime Minister called on the Israel Police to bring the attackers to justice and warned about the wild incitement against members of the coalition. This incitement escalates every day as the rioters discover that most of the public is not with them. If the law-enforcement authorities do not put an end to these dangerous occurrences, blood will eventually be on their hands".

Dallal himself explained in an interview with Channel 14 that it was not the protesters who pushed him down, but that he bumped into them and fell. Nevertheless, he said he felt as if he was "being lynched". Dallal told ynet that it "crossed the red line". In his words, "I literally saw murder in their eyes. Hatred from people, I don’t know where it comes from. Everyone should be shocked. When you physically go through what I went through — no one can remain silent. Each of us needs to do some soul-searching. We need to be in a different place".

Dallal added: "You can argue and protest, but it cannot be that an MK cannot attend a conference amid verbal and physical violence. The feeling is of a lynch. What you see in the video is only the last part of what I went through. Even before that the crowd leapt on me. This must not happen. It’s not logical and it’s not normal. The Israel Police need to be better organized at these events".

Within the coalition, many MKs sharply condemned the incident. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said: "Never mind that he is an MK — an elderly 70-year-old man, one of the most moderate and charming there are — he is laid on the floor, and those filthy 'democratic' scumbags throw objects at him. Freedom of protest? The Protest-General (Alluding to The Attorney-General - ynet) is ready to legitimize anything, even violence — just so the government will fall".

At the end of the disturbances in Kfar Saba, Police Commissioner Dani Levi ordered a review of the operational preparations for the event. "We will not allow harm to the fabric of life of elected officials", said Levi, instructing that a comprehensive investigation be conducted.

Originally, many ministers and Knesset members had been invited to the event, but in practice it appears that only Dallal attended, due to the protest that broke out. At first, hundreds of people demonstrated outside the gathering, but later they forced their way in and effectively prevented it from taking place. Police cleared them out after about an hour, arresting four protesters.