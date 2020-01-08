Iran's Guards warn against U.S. retaliation to Tehran's missile attacks - TV

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that any retaliatory measures by the United States against Tehran's missile attacks on American targets in Iraq would draw a renewed response, state television reported.

