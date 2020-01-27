Iranian general warns of retaliation if U.S. threats continue

The chief of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard warned Monday that it will retaliate against American and Israeli commanders if the U.S. continues to threaten top Iranian generals.
"I warn them to withdraw from this field," Gen. Hossein Salami told state television, adding if they do not, they "will definitely regret it."
Salami's comments come in response to remarks from the U.S. special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, made to a Saudi-owned pan-Arab newspaper at the Davos economic forum last week.
