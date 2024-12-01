Hundreds in New York call on Biden, Trump to bring hostages home

of American Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, his father, Adi, and hundreds of activists gathered in New York's Central Park to call on current U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump to act and bring about a deal for the release of all 101 hostages still held in Gaza.

"Edan's words in the video haunt me: 'Every day here feels like eternity.' No father should hear their child plead for their life like that," Adi Alexander told the crowd. "Edan believes in the strength of the U.S., and so do I, but strength means nothing if it is not combined with action."

