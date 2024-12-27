'Israel remains vigilant': A month into cease-fire agreement with Hezbollah

The cease-fire agreement with Hezbollah on the northern border came into effect a month ago. Despite skepticism, suspicions, violations and mutual accusations, it's holding for now . IDF forces remain deployed in most of the areas where they operated during the ground operation.

However, the agreement’s enforcement mechanism isn’t fully functional yet. Lebanon has expressed doubts about Israel's willingness to withdraw from its territories at the end of the 60 days stipulated in the agreement. The IDF also doesn't regard the deadline as sacred.

IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

During a Security Cabinet meeting held at the IDF Northern Command this past week, security officials reported a decrease in Hezbollah's attempts to violate the agreement. Simultaneously, there’s been improvement in the work of the cease-fire enforcement mechanism, headed by a U.S. general.

Cooperation between Israel, the IDF and the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has been described as excellent. Still, violations of various kinds take place. Israel is allowing the mechanism to address them while continuing to act independently when immediate threats are identified.

“That’s why we work alongside it, but we still enforce it ourselves at this stage,” an Israeli official said. “It looks better now than it did before, but like in Syria, Israel remains vigilant.”

According to IDF data, the IDF has eliminated 44 terrorists, conducted 25 strikes in Lebanon and documented 120 Hezbollah violations since the cease-fire began.

Conversely, Lebanon accused Israel of violating the agreement in An-Naqoura, citing airstrikes, the raising of the Israeli flag in a Lebanese village and roadblocks, excavation work and explosions in areas like Yaroun and Kfar Kila — actions seemingly intended to achieve unfulfilled war goals.

3 View gallery IDF forces in southern Lebanon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Lebanese officials, meanwhile, doubt Israel's readiness to withdraw from Lebanese territories as stipulated. If Israel fails to to so, Hezbollah might respond with force, claiming Israel breached the agreement which could reignite regional escalation and place the Lebanese army in a precarious position against the Shiite terror organization.

The Lebanese drew criticism the “slow pace” of the agreement’s enforcement mechanism, which they argue allows Israel to continue its operations in the country’s south. Beirut fears Israel aims to provoke Hezbollah into retaliating, thereby framing it as responsible for collapsing the cease-fire.

Hezbollah, though battered, has so far exercised relative restraint while issuing warnings about time running out.

The IDF remains prepared to stay in locations beyond the border if the Lebanese army fails to meet its commitments or achieve full control over the area. For now, Israel is dismantling weapons caches and tunnels in approximately 15-20 villages near the border while driving back Lebanese civilians attempting to return to the area.

Meanwhile, the IDF enforces the cease-fire and has targeted dozens of terrorists approaching the border or preparing rocket launches against Israel.

3 View gallery Lebanese footage of claims 'Israeli strike'

One significant from which the IDF withdrew during the first month of the cease-fire was the Al-Khiyam region, the northernmost area where Israeli forces operated in, extending into Lebanon from the Upper Galilee and paralleling the northern Hula Valley.

The IDF drew back after the Lebanese army deployed in the area and began searching for and confiscating Hezbollah rocket launchers in the Litani and Saluki Valleys.

The cease-fire’s implementation is meant to proceed gradually for the IDF, with the withdrawal date — while set — not taken as immutable. The possibility of an extended presence in parts of southern Lebanon is being considered.

In recent days, most IDF activity has been focused on destroying underground complexes in the western sector, near villages where Lebanon has claimed violations. Attack helicopter strikes against identified Hezbollah operatives have also been reported in these areas.

Unlike the 2006 cease-fire under UN Resolution 1701, which ended the Second Lebanon War, this time, the enforcement mechanism is led by an American general rather than weak UNIFIL inspectors.

3 View gallery IDF forces in southern Lebanon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

This change means that immediate strikes will be carried out with minimal bureaucratic hurdles if the IDF detects preparations by Hezbollah for attacks against Israel or short-term threats. For less immediate threats, such as the construction of observation posts or bunkers, the IDF will report the location to the American enforcement mechanism.

A drone will verify and document the violation and the Lebanese army will be required to address it. Failing to do so will enable the IDF to act.

This approach also extends to arms smuggling from Syria to Lebanon for Hezbollah. By collaborating with the American-led enforcement mechanism, Israel aims to address potential threats effectively while maintaining the option to act unilaterally if necessary.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv