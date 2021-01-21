'Anti-fascists' vandalize buildings in Portland, Seattle over Biden's inauguration

Anti-government and anti-fascist protesters in Portland and Seattle vandalized a Democratic Party office and other buildings and scuffled with police on Wednesday, protesting against President Joe Biden's inauguration.
People dressed in black and with their faces covered broke windows and the glass door at the Democratic Party of Oregon business office in Portland, spray-painting an anarchist symbol over the party sign, video posted on social media showed.
"We don't want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres," read a banner they marched under.