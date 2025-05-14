West Bank shooting attack: Woman, man seriously injured, hunt for terrorists underway

A woman is reported to be critically injured in the incident; man who was with her in the vehicle was seriously injured; IDF forces are conducting searches in the area

Elisha Ben Kimon|
The IDF has reported a shooting adjacent to the area of Bruchin in the West Bank
Magen David Adom reported that a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured and is receiving treatment at the scene.
זירת פיגוע הירי בכביש 446 בין ברוכין לפדואלזירת פיגוע הירי בכביש 446 בין ברוכין לפדואל
Scene of the attack between the West Bank settlements of Bruchin and Peduel
(Photo: Courtesy of Magen David Adom)
The report of the incident was received at the MDA 101 hotline in the Yarkon region at 10:01 p.m.. A woman was reported injured by gunfire on Highway 446, between Bruchin and Peduel. Medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to a woman, whose condition is described as critical. According to the MDA Director General, another person was seriously injured in the shooting.
attack was apparently carried out by shooting from a passing vehicle. The IDF launched a manhunt for the terrorists. A special task force was opened and intelligence forces were also deployed, trying to track down the shooters. At the same time, roadblocks were deployed in the area.
