West Bank shooting attack: Woman, man seriously injured, hunt for terrorists underway

The IDF has reported a shooting adjacent to the area of Bruchin in the West Bank
Magen David Adom reported that a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured and is receiving treatment at the scene.
The report of the incident was received at the MDA 101 hotline in the Yarkon region at 10:01 p.m.. A woman was reported injured by gunfire on Highway 446, between Bruchin and Peduel. Medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to a woman, whose condition is described as critical. According to the MDA Director General, another person was seriously injured in the shooting.
attack was apparently carried out by shooting from a passing vehicle. The IDF launched a manhunt for the terrorists. A special task force was opened and intelligence forces were also deployed, trying to track down the shooters. At the same time, roadblocks were deployed in the area.