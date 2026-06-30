Seven hours at sea: Gaza father and son swim from Turkey to Greek island

A 52-year-old Palestinian man and his 23-year-old son from the Gaza Strip swam from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos, crossing about 8 kilometers, or 5 miles, of the Aegean Sea in a dangerous overnight journey, according to Aegean Boat Report, an organization that monitors migrants and asylum-seekers.

The group said the two set out from the Akyarlar coast near Bodrum, Turkey, and swam for about seven hours, much of it in complete darkness, before reaching shore at dawn.

Gallery The father and son

The father and son told the organization they are from Khan Younis in southern Gaza and had previously been evacuated to Egypt for medical treatment during the war. They later traveled to Turkey and decided to try to reach Greece by an unusual route.

They had no navigation devices or advanced maritime equipment, relying only on a pair of flippers and inflatable floats, according to the report. They swam through challenging sea conditions for much of the night.

Aegean Boat Report said relatives contacted the organization before dawn after losing touch with the two and fearing they had drowned. Hours later, the father and son contacted relatives themselves and said they had reached shore, exhausted and dehydrated.

The group said the two hid near the beach shortly after arriving because they feared contact with immigration authorities. Organization staff later located them and instructed them to leave their hiding place and wait for assistance in a safe area.

Another organization monitoring migrants in the Aegean called on Greek authorities to provide the two with urgent medical care. It was later reported that local police had found them, but no official information was released about their condition or whether they were transferred for medical treatment or to a holding facility.

The monitoring group said the case was unusual even for the Aegean, where many migrant crossings are documented, because direct long-distance swims are extremely rare.

The flippers used by the Palestinians

The story was widely shared on social media by users affiliated with Palestinian communities in Europe and the Arab world.

“Thank God you arrived safely,” wrote Abed Imad, a Gazan now living on Kos. “But from experience, people pay too much to reach Europe. After living here, I don’t think it is worth risking your life.”

Another user, Amir, who said he formerly lived in central Gaza, wrote: “Well done to them. We did it in 2020 the same way. Wishing them health, and thank God they are safe.”