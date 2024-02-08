Meni Godard, missing since October 7, was murdered and his body is in Gaza, family told

Kibbutz Be'eri on Thursday announced that its member, Meni Godard, was murdered on October 7 and his body is being held by Hamas in Gaza. He was believed to have been murdered during the massacre, but his body was never found. His wife, Ayele,t was also murdered when the Hamas terrorists stormed their home. Now, the kibbutz says Godard's body was confirmed to have been abducted to Gaza.
There are 30 more people believed to have been murdered during the massacre, whose bodies are ibeing held by the terrorists.
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the IDF informed 32 families that their loved ones were dead. Sources told the Times that 20 more hostages may also have been killed but there was no conclusive confirmation of their fate.
The Israeli military said most were murdered during the massacre and that the IDF was using any available resources to obtain as much information on those being held by Hamas.
The families of the hostages have been calling for their release and warning that their lives are in danger. On Wednesday, after the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would not accept the Hamas demands, they said in a press conference that leaving the hostages to their fate in Gaza will be a death sentence and a stain on Israel for generations to come.