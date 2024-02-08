Meni Godard, missing since October 7, was murdered and his body is in Gaza, family told

Godard's wife, Ayelet, was also murdered in the massacre; Kibbutz Be'eri announced that his body is being held by Hamas

Matan Tzuri, Yael Ciechanover|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza
Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Be'eri
Hamas atrocities
Kibbutz Be'eri on Thursday announced that its member, Meni Godard, was murdered on October 7 and his body is being held by Hamas in Gaza. He was believed to have been murdered during the massacre, but his body was never found. His wife, Ayele,t was also murdered when the Hamas terrorists stormed their home. Now, the kibbutz says Godard's body was confirmed to have been abducted to Gaza.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
There are 30 more people believed to have been murdered during the massacre, whose bodies are ibeing held by the terrorists.
3 View gallery
מני גודארדמני גודארד
Meni Godard
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the IDF informed 32 families that their loved ones were dead. Sources told the Times that 20 more hostages may also have been killed but there was no conclusive confirmation of their fate.
3 View gallery
האסון של משפחת הברון מקיבוץ באריהאסון של משפחת הברון מקיבוץ בארי
Destruction in Kibbutz Be'eri in the Hamas massacre of October 7
(Photo: Tal Shahar)
The Israeli military said most were murdered during the massacre and that the IDF was using any available resources to obtain as much information on those being held by Hamas.
3 View gallery
הצהרת החטופים ומשפחותיהם ביום ה-124 למלחמההצהרת החטופים ומשפחותיהם ביום ה-124 למלחמה
Women released from Hamas captivity say leaving the hostages to their fate in the hands of Hamas is a death sentence
(Photo: Tal Shahar )
The families of the hostages have been calling for their release and warning that their lives are in danger. On Wednesday, after the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would not accept the Hamas demands, they said in a press conference that leaving the hostages to their fate in Gaza will be a death sentence and a stain on Israel for generations to come.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""