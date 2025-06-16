Israel extends emergency measures, revamps missile alert system after deadly strikes

In the wake of deadly Iranian missile and drone attacks that struck central Israel , the government has extended nationwide emergency measures through the end of June and unveiled a new four-stage missile alert system aimed at improving civilian readiness and response.

The update follows a critical failure in Israel’s early warning system during a recent pre-dawn barrage. More than 200 missiles and 40 armed drones were launched in multiple waves, breaching Israel’s air defenses and killing three civilians in cities including Ramat Gan and Rishon Lezion. Authorities said the malfunction—triggered by a system overload from hundreds of simultaneous alerts—has since been resolved.

3 View gallery Aftermath of Iran missile strike in Haifa ( Photo: AFP )

To prevent similar lapses, the Home Front Command introduced a tiered alert protocol designed to maximize civilian reaction time:

A pre-alert notification sent 15 to 30 minutes before a projected strike.

A location-based SMS with loud audio 10 minutes ahead of launch.

Traditional sirens activated about 90 seconds before impact.

An explicit “all-clear” message, replacing the previous “until further notice” instructions.

Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, who leads the Home Front Command, stressed the importance of immediate action and knowledge of nearby safe spaces. “This campaign is expected to include widespread alerts,” Milo said. “It is crucial to take optimal protective measures, whether in private or public spaces—with a clear preference for reinforced safe rooms, shelters, or protected spaces in schools.”

Nationwide emergency conditions extended

The government approved a special state of emergency through June 30, impacting all areas of civilian life. Schools, universities, youth programs, summer camps, and most businesses will remain closed, with only essential services allowed to continue operating. All in-person educational activities are suspended, and remote learning has been implemented. High school matriculation exams have been postponed until further notice.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Raanana Municipality )

Public gatherings, cultural events, and sports activities remain banned under Home Front Command guidelines, which are being enforced nationwide.

Updated shelter protocols

Alongside the alert system overhaul, the Home Front Command issued updated sheltering instructions:

Top priority: Reinforced safe rooms (Mamad, Mamak, Mamam), with tightly sealed doors and secured windows.

Next option: Bomb shelters accessible within the alert window or via internal stairwells.

Fallbacks: Interior stairwells, avoiding top or ground floors, and internal rooms with few windows and multiple walls.

Residents are advised to avoid kitchens, bathrooms, or building entrances due to risks from shrapnel and blast waves. In the absence of shelter, civilians should lie flat on the ground and protect their heads.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/Reuters )

Shelters should be kept clear of obstructions and stocked with water, medical supplies, and communication tools. Special accommodations, such as seating, should be provided for older adults using stairwells as protected spaces.

Readiness and response

To bolster emergency response, the IDF has deployed approximately 30,000 personnel and over 50 search and rescue battalions across the country. Additional public shelters have been opened in urban areas where many residents lack access to reinforced rooms.

Although the pace of attacks slowed temporarily, the IDF has warned that further missile fire is likely in the coming days. The country remains under “Red Policy 4,” an elevated emergency level restricting civilian movement and operations.

“Every citizen must know the safest nearby space,” Milo said. “Upon receiving an alert, enter that space and remain there until an official all-clear is given. We are prepared to face this challenge together and protect the people of Israel.”

Emotional support hotlines for olim

In response to the ongoing security crisis, the Olim Emotional Aid Hotline will operate in emergency mode from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The service, provided by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration in partnership with the ERAN association, offers free, anonymous emotional support and professional psychological assistance to new immigrants (olim) and returning residents. Assistance is available in five languages: English, French, Spanish, Russian and Amharic. Call: *3201

Additionally, the Qualita organization, which represents French-speaking immigrants in Israel, has launched a dedicated French-language hotline to provide information, support and answers to questions arising from the situation.

The hotline operates Sunday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call: 077-9727555