Coalition is looking to bring forward vote to dissolve Knesset

The coalition is examining the possibility of bringing forward the vote on dissolving the Knesset as soon as Wednesday in order to thwart the opposition's attempt to form an alternative government in the current parliament.

Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced their intention to dissolve the Knesset on Monday evening, triggering Israel's fifth snap election in just three years.

2 View gallery Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, MK Nir Orbach, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevich )

However, government officials are unable to contact rebel MK Nir Orbach of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party, who is supposed to table the law as part of his role as chairman of the Knesset committee.

Coalition officials fear that Orbach is helping the opposition to form an alternative government and will try to stall to prevent snap elections.

Orbach last week said that he will not vote with the coalition until the controversial West Bank emergency regulations - which extend legal protections to Jewish West Bank settlers - are extended. Shortly after, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu urged the MK to resign from the coalition and "come back back to the Right."

2 View gallery Outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Despite coalition fears, Likud MK Eli Cohen told Ynet the chances of forming a new government in the current Knesset are non-existent. "I estimate that next week the law on dissolving the Knesset will be passed in third reading," he said.

Meanwhile, sources said Tuesday that in surveys conducted by Bennett's Yamina party, the faction is projected to win seven seats in the upcoming elections. Sources said that Bennett intends to run as Yamina chair along with his current party mates - Ayelet Shaked, Matan Kahana, Abir Kara and Shirley Pinto.

The move to dissolve the Knesset brings an end to the fragile governing alliance that consists of nationalist, centrist, left-wing and Arab parties and is held by little more than shared disdain for Netanyahu. Bennett unseated Israel's longest-serving premier in June of last year after 12 years in power.