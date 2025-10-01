Israeli security forces locate 15 rockets near Ramallah tied to terror cell

Eight rockets were found armed with explosives, in addition to bombs and ammunition boxes—all belonging to the same cell that had operated under the radar before its members were arrested

Elisha Ben Kimon|
Israeli security forces on Wednesday morning uncovered 15 rockets in the Ramallah area, apparently linked to the same cell that was caught two weeks ago with dozens of rockets, explosives, and other weaponry hidden in a building.
Eight of the newly found rockets were armed with explosives, while the remaining seven were not. Alongside them, forces also uncovered 18 explosive devices, firearms, explosives and other munitions prepared and stockpiled by the cell. Officials said the group had been operating under the radar for some time, and the rockets it produced were considered more advanced than those recently discovered in Tulkarem. The cell had even succeeded in launching one rocket roughly two kilometers.
Security forces destroy 15 rockets near Ramallah
(Video: Border Police)
So far, only one member of the cell has been arrested, but his interrogation led investigators to the other operatives and the additional rockets. The case is being pursued by the Shin Bet and the police.
1 View gallery
רקטות ואמצעי לחימה נתפסו במהלך מבצע מעצרים של כוחות צה"ל, שב"כ והימ"מ במרחב רמאללהרקטות ואמצעי לחימה נתפסו במהלך מבצע מעצרים של כוחות צה"ל, שב"כ והימ"מ במרחב רמאללה
Rockets that were located in Ramallah two weeks ago
(Photo: IDF)
About two weeks ago, security forces exposed a cell in the Ramallah area that was manufacturing rockets intended for launch in the West Bank. Inside their hideout, troops found dozens of rockets, including two designed to be fired without warheads. Dozens of explosive devices and other materials were also discovered, tying the suspects to the production and attempted firing of rockets. Footage from the scene showed a rocket in flight, landing near Route 443.
A week earlier, a test launch was carried out from the Palestinian village of Ni’ama toward the Israeli community of Beit Ur al-Tahta, also near Route 443 in the Binyamin region.
