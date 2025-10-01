Israeli security forces locate 15 rockets near Ramallah tied to terror cell

Israeli security forces on Wednesday morning uncovered 15 rockets in the Ramallah area, apparently linked to the same cell that was caught two weeks ago with dozens of rockets, explosives, and other weaponry hidden in a building.
Eight of the newly found rockets were armed with explosives, while the remaining seven were not. Alongside them, forces also uncovered 18 explosive devices, firearms, explosives and other munitions prepared and stockpiled by the cell. Officials said the group had been operating under the radar for some time, and the rockets it produced were considered more advanced than those recently discovered in Tulkarem. The cell had even succeeded in launching one rocket roughly two kilometers.
So far, only one member of the cell has been arrested, but his interrogation led investigators to the other operatives and the additional rockets. The case is being pursued by the Shin Bet and the police.
About two weeks ago, security forces exposed a cell in the Ramallah area that was manufacturing rockets intended for launch in the West Bank. Inside their hideout, troops found dozens of rockets, including two designed to be fired without warheads. Dozens of explosive devices and other materials were also discovered, tying the suspects to the production and attempted firing of rockets. Footage from the scene showed a rocket in flight, landing near Route 443.
A week earlier, a test launch was carried out from the Palestinian village of Ni’ama toward the Israeli community of Beit Ur al-Tahta, also near Route 443 in the Binyamin region.