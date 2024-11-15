Hezbollah accuses Israel of striking children's TV channel in Lebanon

Hezbollah issued a rare condemnation on Thursday, accusing the Israeli military of targeting the headquarters of Taha Kids TV, a Lebanese children’s television channel associated with the terrorist group.

In a statement, Mohammad Afif, Hezbollah's media relations official, claimed the strike aimed to “silence a voice that brings joy to innocent children, following attacks on children, schools and nurseries.”

3 View gallery The whipping of young girls with a lash as part of Shiite rituals broadcast on Hezbollah's Taha Kids TV

The statement also described the alleged attack as a “violation of international conventions ensuring children’s rights to life, education and security,” adding that it would not deter the channel from its “educational and humanitarian mission.” Hezbollah called on media outlets and international organizations to denounce the incident.

Israel has not commented on the accusations, which remain unverified and based solely on Hezbollah’s claims.

3 View gallery A Star of David covered by plants growing over it. the channel frequently showcases 'Zionist crimes' to its young audience

Taha Kids TV, a Hezbollah-affiliated channel, broadcasts content designed to promote the group’s ideology under the guise of children’s programming. Widely popular across the Arab world, the channel frequently features themes tied to the Palestinian cause, portraying Israeli actions as “Zionist crimes” while incorporating content aligned with Iranian-backed narratives.

The channel’s material includes songs about Jerusalem, jihad and Palestinian resistance, alongside Shiite religious ceremonies and rituals. One notable video, circulated on Iran’s Quds Day, shows a Star of David being covered by soil and plants until it disappears entirely, accompanied by the caption: “They see it as far away; we see it as near.”

While the channel promotes itself as “educational and artistic,” with a focus on Islamic and cultural themes, critics argue it is a propaganda tool aimed at indoctrinating children into Hezbollah’s ideology. Taha Kids TV maintains a significant online presence, with over 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube and active accounts across social media platforms.

Observers note that the channel’s content blends seemingly innocent entertainment with controversial messaging, further fueling debates over its role in shaping the views of its young audience.

