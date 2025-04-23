‘Day of Rage’ protests distort democracy, empower terror, says Israel envoy

Israel’s Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, says the recent “Day of Rage” protests are a disturbing twist of truth and law.
Held on April 22 by pro-Palestinian groups in countries around the world, the Day of Rage featured protests, demonstrations, and disruptions in support of Palestinians.
But Cotler-Wunsh says these protests actually distort the values of democracy. Instead of promoting freedom and justice, she argues, they are being used to give power and legitimacy to violent groups backed by Iran and other authoritarian regimes.
She warns that what we’re seeing is a dangerous reversal—where the tools of democracy are being hijacked to support terror.
Watch the full interview: