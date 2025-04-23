‘Day of Rage’ protests distort democracy, empower terror, says Israel envoy

Israel’s Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, says the recent “Day of Rage” protests are a disturbing twist of truth and law.

Israel’s Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, says the recent “Day of Rage” protests are a disturbing twist of truth and law.

Israel’s Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, says the recent “Day of Rage” protests are a disturbing twist of truth and law.

Held on April 22 by pro-Palestinian groups in countries around the world, the Day of Rage featured protests, demonstrations, and disruptions in support of Palestinians.

Held on April 22 by pro-Palestinian groups in countries around the world, the Day of Rage featured protests, demonstrations, and disruptions in support of Palestinians.

Held on April 22 by pro-Palestinian groups in countries around the world, the Day of Rage featured protests, demonstrations, and disruptions in support of Palestinians.