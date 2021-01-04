Lebanon's famed musician Elias Rahbani dies aged 83

Elias Rahbani, who wrote songs for Lebanon's most revered singer Fairouz among many others, died on Monday at the age of 83, local media reported.

Elias was the youngest brother of celebrated musicians Mansour and Assi Rahbani, known together as the Rahbani brothers.

