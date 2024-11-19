Netanyahu in Gaza: 'Hamas will no longer control Gaza, we will pursue and defeat them'

PM says Israeli forces 'relentless in efforts' to bring hostages home; 'Anyone who dares harm our hostages will pay with their life,' he warns and offers $5 million award to anyone who returns a captive

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday that Hamas’ rule in Gaza is over, as Israeli forces continue their campaign against the terrorist group across the Palestinian enclave.
"Hamas will no longer rule Gaza. We are now targeting their governing capabilities, and our mission is far from over," Netanyahu said during a visit to the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Netzarim Corridor
(Photo: GPO)
The visit included a briefing from senior military officials and a discussion with reservist brigade commanders about the ongoing military campaign against Hamas.
Netanyahu praised the military’s efforts in dismantling Hamas’ capabilities. "Our forces have achieved remarkable results in eliminating Hamas’ military strength across the Gaza Strip," he said.
The prime minister reiterated Israel’s commitment to securing the release of hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 attack. "We are relentless in our efforts to bring them home—both the living and the deceased," he said, warning those responsible for holding the hostages: "Anyone who dares harm our hostages will pay with their life. We will pursue you, and we will reach you."
Netanyahu also offered an incentive for cooperation, promising a $5 million reward per hostage and safe passage for anyone who aids in their release. "The choice is yours, but the outcome will be the same: We will bring everyone back," he said.
Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz in Netzarim Corridor
(Photo: GPO)
Acknowledging the sacrifices of Israel's soldiers and their families, Netanyahu commended the resilience and dedication of reservists. "Our soldiers and commanders are performing exceptional work. I salute our reservists and their families for their unwavering support," he said. "The people of Israel stand united behind you."
Katz said the government was "committed to providing all necessary resources and making decisions that will enable our troops to complete their missions,” and praised the bravery and professionalism of Israeli forces. "I don’t think there’s an army in the world that can point to achievements of this kind," he added.
Katz underscored that "the most important mission is to bring the hostages home,” and echoed Netanyahu's statement about defeating Hamas and ensuring the terrorist group "will not rule here in the future.”
