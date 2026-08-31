Doctor tries to hide M16, arrested after crashing into police car during chase | Watch

A 29-year-old doctor from the southern city of Rahat was indicted Sunday on weapons and other charges after police said a traffic violation led officers to discover ammunition and components of an M16 rifle in his vehicle.

The Northern District Prosecutor’s Office filed the indictment against Sami bin Khalil Atalka, accusing him of illegally transporting a weapon, obstruction of justice, reckless driving and interfering with a police officer. His trial is set to take place in Nazareth District Court.

Police pursue a vehicle through northern Israel after the driver allegedly fled a checkpoint and struck a patrol car ( Video: Israel Police )

Police Master Sgt. Mohsan Daghsh, head of an investigations team at the Kafr Kanna police station, said officers had set up a random vehicle checkpoint near Hamovil Junction in the Lower Galilee when they noticed a car driving on the shoulder to bypass traffic.

“It was a traffic violation,” Daghsh said. “The officers signaled the driver to stop, but he continued driving recklessly and bypassed the checkpoint.”

Police alerted another patrol car to block the fleeing vehicle, but Daghsh said the driver struck the police car before he was stopped.

“He then threw a bag from the vehicle, and officers rushed toward the bag while another officer jumped toward the vehicle and apprehended the suspect,” Daghsh said.

M16 rifle parts and ammunition found in the suspect’s vehicle after the police chase ( Photo: Israel Police )

Police said the discarded bag contained a coupled magazine loaded with ammunition for an M16 rifle. A search of the vehicle uncovered another coupled magazine as well as a bolt carrier assembly and charging handle, according to police.

Meanwhile, police received a report from a woman in the Lower Galilee who said she had found a bag containing an M16 rifle on the road. She told police she had accidentally driven over the bag before stopping.

Daghsh said the bag had been dragged by her vehicle for a few miles during more than 15 minutes of driving.

The rifle found in the bag was missing its bolt carrier assembly and charging handle, police said. The recovered items were sent to Israel Police national forensic laboratories in Jerusalem, where investigators determined that the components found with Atalka matched the rifle found by the woman, according to Daghsh.

Photo: Israel Police

Atalka denied the allegations, Daghsh said, telling investigators that he had recently completed medical school, wanted to become a doctor and feared the arrest would ruin his life.

“Unfortunately, even doctors break the law,” Daghsh said.

Attorney Adel Buirat, who represents Atalka, said his client denied all charges.