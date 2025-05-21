Erdan calls for military action to topple Iranian regime

Gilad Erdan urges Trump to reject an Iran deal and back military action to stop Tehran’s nuclear ambitions 

Maayan Hoffman, ILTV|
Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan sent a strong message to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday: “We hope you are not going to sign a deal with Iran. It will be a grave mistake.”
Erdan made the comments at the Jerusalem Conference in New York. He warned that if a deal is signed, Iran will “either lie to him or wait until the next president is elected to continue their race to become a nuclear power.”
Instead, Erdan said, “this is the time for military action” against the rogue regime.
“This is the time for a credible military threat,” he added. “Hopefully [Trump] can make history by toppling the Iranian regime and bringing hope, not only to the Iranian people, but to the entire region.”
