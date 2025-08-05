Iran charges ex-intelligence minister’s son with supporting Israel

Hassan Younesi, son of former intelligence minister Ali Younesi, says Tehran prosecutors accuse him of supporting Israel, spreading lies and propaganda; Rights groups link the move to post-war repression

Lior Ben Ari|
The son of a former intelligence minister has been charged with supporting Israel, the Iranian opposition-affiliated news outlet Iran International reported Tuesday.
Hassan Younesi, the son of Ali Younesi, announced his indictment on the social media platform X, writing that the charges stem from posts he published online. In addition to alleged support for Israel, Tehran’s public prosecutor’s office accuses him of “spreading lies” and “propaganda against the regime.”
1 View gallery
עלי יונסי שר המודיעין לשעבר של איראןעלי יונסי שר המודיעין לשעבר של איראן
Former Iranian intelligence minister Ali Younesi
Ali Younesi served as intelligence minister under President Mohammad Khatami from 1997 to 2005 and later as an adviser to President Hassan Rouhani, who was in office from 2013 to 2021. In the past, Ali Younesi warned of the growing influence of Israel’s Mossad inside Iran, claiming it had reached a point where every member of the ayatollahs’ regime should “fear for their lives.”
Human rights organizations report that, since the war with Israel ended in June, Iranian authorities have intensified crackdowns on citizens, arresting hundreds and executing dozens.
They say the regime is seeking to intimidate the public, warning against cooperation or espionage for Israel, in an effort to mask the weaknesses exposed during the conflict.
