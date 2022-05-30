Gantz says Israel should outlaw extreme right groups who rioted in Jerusalem





Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday said Israel should outlaw extreme right groups and classify them as terror organizations.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Gantz named the far-right fan club of Jerusalem's Beitar soccer team and the extreme Lehava organization – a Jewish supremacist group, who were behind racist attacks against Palestinians during the Jerusalem Day celebrations on Sunday.

3 View gallery Far-right soccer fan club members riot near Damascus Gate on Sunday ( Photo: Reuters )

Activists identified with the two groups hurled stones and insults at Palestinians during the march from Damascus Gate, to the Western Wall.

"I heard the nauseating cries of the minority of participants in Sunday's events, Gantz said. "As defense minister, I believe it is time to examine whether these organizations are terror groups," Gantz told his Blue and White party members in a faction meeting.

3 View gallery Defense Minister Benny Gantz at Knesset faction meeting on Monday ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

"I know the security agencies are already considering the matter and trust that they will conduct the best examination," he said. He added that inciters must be hunted down, where ever they are.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also condemned the conduct of members of the two groups whom he said shamed and disrupted celebrations and promised they would be brought to justice.

Bennett praised the police for their handling of the Jerusalem Day events, in a letter.

"We enforced our sovereignty over Jerusalem and showed that we will act according to what is right for the country and not according to threats made against us," he wrote adding that the decision to allow the Flag March to take place as it has historically, through the Muslim quarter was the right call.

"But for a small group of extremists, with which we will exact justice, celebrations were exhilarating and conducted properly," Bennett said.

3 View gallery Religious Zionism youth march to Damascus Gate on Jerusalem Day ( Photo: AFP )

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the extreme right activists, sullied Jerusalem Day events.

"The celebrations should not have violence and abuse from La Familia members or the blatant racism of Lehava," Lapid said.

These people are not patriots. We will not let them rob us of our love of country and our Zionism," he said. "They are nothing but bullies who defile the Zionist ideas."

Lapid said the extremists are in the minority and it was time to put them in their place.