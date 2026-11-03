Ukraine's 'pager operation': explosive-rigged goggles disguised as aid for Russian troops

Russia claims that Ukrainian security services carried out an operation involving several shipments of booby-trapped goggles intended for Russian military drone operators on the front lines, disguised as humanitarian aid for Russian troops.

However, unlike Israel's operation in Lebanon, the Ukrainian attempt appears to have been far less successful. According to a statement by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Russian intelligence intercepted the explosive devices before they reached their intended destination. Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the allegations.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) displays a seized shipment containing explosives ( Video: Russian FSB )

According to the Russian statement, Ukrainian intelligence planted explosives inside first-person-view (FPV) goggles, which allow drone operators to see live footage transmitted by cameras mounted on their aircraft. Russian authorities believe Ukrainian intelligence agents posing as Russian patriots contacted various aid organizations inside Russia and offered to donate equipment to soldiers on the front lines. The agents reportedly used the Telegram messaging app to make contact, saying they wished to donate to the Russian military anonymously.

A volunteer with a Russian organization that supports the military acknowledged in an interview with Britain's Daily Mail that the booby-trapped goggles had indeed reached soldiers on the front lines, although she did not know whether any drone operators had been injured as a result.

"We volunteers don’t really know the specifics of this kind of gear. We just received the aid, expressed our thanks, and forwarded it on to the guys at the front," she said.

One of the booby-trapped FPV goggles ( Photo: Russian FSB )

Another volunteer said she had agreed to deliver the goggles to Russian troops after a woman who identified herself only as "Darya" offered them to her.

"When I went to collect the package, officers from the Federal Security Service [FSB] approached me. They informed me that the goggles contained an explosive device, intended to cause harm to my life and health—or to the men we intended to pass them on to," she said.

According to the FSB's account, Russian authorities uncovered the Ukrainian operation thanks to the alertness of a soldier in the Volgograd region who received two pairs of FPV goggles from a volunteer. Suspecting something was wrong, the soldier handed the goggles over to explosives experts, who determined that the cooling fans inside the devices had been replaced with improvised explosive devices.

Following the discovery, similar shipments sent through the Russian postal service were seized in several other regions. Russian authorities opened a criminal investigation into what they described as "preparation to commit a terrorist act" and "illegal manufacture and transfer of explosives." A manhunt is also underway for suspects believed to have been involved in the operation.

The Daily Mail noted that the alleged Ukrainian operation was reminiscent of the events of September 17 and 18, 2024, when thousands of pagers and hundreds of walkie-talkies intended for Hezbollah members exploded in coordinated attacks.

According to Russian security services, this was not Ukraine's first attempt to carry out such an operation. The FSB claims that in July, Russian authorities thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to send several shipments of explosive devices disguised as perfume gift sets. Moscow alleged that the packages were intended for Russian military personnel and defense industry employees.