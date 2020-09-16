Abu Dhabi Investment Office to open Tel Aviv office

The state-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is to open its first office outside the United Arab Emirates in Tel Aviv, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Wednesday, following normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

Israel on Tuesday signed normalization agreements at the White House in Washington with both the UAE and Bahrain.

