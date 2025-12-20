Iran-linked hackers tease release of sensitive data on top Israeli officials

As Israel’s Shin Bet security agency continues investigating the publication of personal data belonging to former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, an Iranian hacker group hinted it may also possess sensitive information on several other senior Israeli figures, including former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and lawmaker Tali Gottlieb.
The hacker group, which calls itself “Handala,” posted a message to its followers suggesting it could release additional material ahead of Hanukkah. “Ahead of Hanukkah, we would like to know about which of them you want to receive information and data,” the group wrote. It added, “Please let us know your preference so we can provide content based on your interests. The day of reckoning awaits the killers of children.”
The comments came days after the group claimed it had hacked Bennett’s device. The former prime minister acknowledged that his Telegram account had been breached.
The hackers published 141 pages of material containing thousands of phone numbers, including numbers belonging to Israeli security officials and global leaders, as well as personal correspondence attributed to Bennett.
The group referred to the alleged hack of Bennett’s mobile phone as “Operation Octopus,” saying it was a response to Bennett’s repeated public calls over the years to strike what he described as the “Iranian octopus,” a metaphor for Iran and its regional network of allies.
“You often spoke about the ‘octopus,’ portrayed it as your enemy, imagined that you could cut off its arms and be safe,” the group wrote in a message addressed to Bennett. “But today, on Handala’s birthday, know this: The octopus is not only watching. You are already caught in its grip.”